New speed sign on Ballinger Way

Lake Forest Park is installing a new electronic speed reader southbound in the 18500 block of SR104, (Ballinger Way NE).The City's traffic calming group reviewed several years of collision data and determined speed has been an contributing factor in several collisions at that location.The sign does not have the capability to record speed violations or issue tickets, however, officers will continue emphasis speed patrols in this area as time allows.Note: The photo is an example of vehicle speed readers used in Shoreline. LFP may have a different type. The intention is the same: to remind drivers of the speed limit and tell them how fast they are going at the same time.Traffic studies have shown this method to be very effective at slowing traffic.