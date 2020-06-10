New speed sign on Ballinger Way

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Lake Forest Park is installing a new electronic speed reader southbound in the 18500 block of SR104, (Ballinger Way NE).

The City's traffic calming group reviewed several years of collision data and determined speed has been an contributing factor in several collisions at that location.

The sign does not have the capability to record speed violations or issue tickets, however, officers will continue emphasis speed patrols in this area as time allows.

Note: The photo is an example of vehicle speed readers used in Shoreline. LFP may have a different type. The intention is the same: to remind drivers of the speed limit and tell them how fast they are going at the same time.

Traffic studies have shown this method to be very effective at slowing traffic.



Posted by DKH at 3:41 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  