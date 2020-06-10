Shoreline Council meeting notes from June 8, 2020

Shoreline City Council Meeting









1. Chokeholds and strangleholds are prohibited except as a last resort to protect the officer or others from immediate threat of serious bodily injury or death.



2. De-escalation training is mandatory, plus 40 hours of crisis intervention and an annual mandatory refresher. The Shoreline Police department utilizes the RADAR program (Rapid Awareness, De-escalation and Referral).



3. A verbal warning is required before use of a firearm.



4. All alternatives must be exhausted before resorting to deadly force.



5. Officers are expected to intervene when another is using excessive force, as well as to report any violations of the policies.



6. Shooting at moving vehicles is prohibited.



7. A use of force continuum exists.



8. All incidents of use of force must be reported



You can find details in the



Shoreline Farmers Market had a great opening with an estimated 700 visitors. New health and safety guidelines limit the number of shoppers at one time, mandate face coverings, prohibit pets except service animals, and encourage pre-orders.The market will continue on Saturdays through October 3rd at 155th and Westminster Way near the prior location.



King County is now in Phase 1.5 of the Safe Start Plan. This allows outdoor gatherings of 5 people from outside the household, outdoor recreation per Phase 2, in-store retail, personal and professional services, pet grooming, restaurants at 25% capacity for indoor dining and 50% capacity for outdoor dining, and construction per Phase 2.



Consistent with this, Shoreline has opened sports courts, ball fields, picnic shelters, and the skate park, as well as the parking lot at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.



Playgrounds remain closed until Phase 3. Details at



Please continue hand washing, practice social distancing, wear a face mask, and limit groups to 5 or fewer people from outside the household.



If you need help:

Hopelink Food Bank and Supplemental Weekend Food Support are food resources

Statewide moratorium on evictions, including commercial occupancies

Utilities will remain on

Unemployment benefits have been expanded

Health Benefits Exchange is enrolling

Call 211 for other resources

Sign up for email alerts at shorelinewa.gov/alerts

City Social Media Facebook@shorelinewa and Twitter@shorelinewagov There were no Council Reports.



Public Comment (by telephone)



Michael Eisenberg, Shoreline, requested grounds maintenance on a permanent basis for a one-half block area on the east side of 24th Ave NW from the main arterial, 196th St, in Richmond Beach.



Approval of the Agenda adopted by unanimous consent.

The Consent Calendar adopted unanimously by roll call vote.



ACTION ITEMS



8(a) Adopting Public Emergency Resolution No. 460 - Establishing a Program Funding and Implementation Plan for the City’s CARES Act Relief Funds and Authorizing the City Manager to Enter into an Interagency Agreement with the Washington State Department of Commerce for Coronavirus Relief Funds



John Norris, Assistant City Manager gave the staff report

Colleen Kelly, Community Services Manager

Bethany Wolbrecht-Dunn, Grants Administrator



On April 27, 2020, Governor Inslee announced that the State would award almost $300 million in Federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments not eligible to receive a direct allocation. Shoreline was too small to qualify for direct allocation and will receive



$1,691,100 from the State. These funds are to be used for Shoreline’s response to the COVID-19 emergency and must be spent by October 31, 2020. Access to these funds requires entering into an interagency agreement with the Department of Commerce.



City staff is recommending the Relief Funds awarded to Shoreline be programmed in the following manner:

$981,100 for City direct COVID-19 Response,

$410,000 for a Small Business Support Program, and

$300,000 for a Human Services Support Program. These allocations are flexible. As expenses are determined, money can be shifted from one program to the other.



City COVID expenses include such things as payroll and paid leave, additional disinfection of public areas, purchase of personal protective equipment, modifIcation of City buildings for employee and public safety, and telework expenses.



Eligibility requirements include being in business since July 1, 2019, fewer than 25 employees, and a business in good standing located in a commercial zone within Shoreline. Home-based businesses operating out of a residential zone would not be eligible for the program as currently conceived. Even by focusing on just those businesses located within commercial zoning, there is likely to be more demand than what is available. Staff hopes that this program can be expanded if additional relief funds become available. In that case, additional areas of the City or other criteria could be revisited at that time. Eligible business expenses resulting from COVID 19 can be rent or loan payments, employee wages/taxes/benefits, cost of personal protective equipment, and physical changes to the workplace. The grant awards will be mailed mid-July.



Human Services Support will address staffing cost for 4 sites distributing the School District summer sack lunch and breakfasts for Shoreline families with children or other families with children enrolled in the Shoreline School District, the City run food voucher program (excluding alcohol, tobacco and Lottery tickets), and the Senior Center meal delivery program through the end of the year. Also unplanned expenses related to personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies can be included.



PUBLIC COMMENT



None



DISCUSSION



The voucher program is with Safeway. Is there a particular reason this store was selected?

Reply: Seattle already had a voucher program in place with Safeway so Shoreline could easily model what they had in place. The mechanics had all been done.



Are there limitations?

Reply: Alcohol, tobacco products and lottery tickets are prohibited. Gas requires the use of a Safeway card so it is limited due to Safeway limitations.



Are franchises eligible?

Reply: They can apply but more weight will be given to independent businesses



Outreach efforts?

Reply: staff has reached out to minority owned and other businesses by phone, email, and mail. The City’s language link is available but hasn’t been necessary so far. They have also researched to make sure they have email addresses for every business.



Where did the 7/01/2019 eligibility date come from?

Reply: Staff tried to be consistent with other cities. It is intended for existing not start-up businesses. Some cities are using a year or 3 years (Shoreline is using 9 months). A new business will still be in the cost phase without a way to measure changes caused by COVID-19.



VOTE: Resolution No. 460 passes unanimously 7-0





STUDY ITEM 9(a)



Annual Discussion with the Planning Commission



Rachel Markel did an introduction

Steven Szafran, Senior Planner presented the staff report



The staff report provided an overview of the Planning Commission’s work that they have achieved and suggestions for next year, 2019 development permit activity and planning projects, and workplan projects for the next couple of years.



Permit activity was very strong providing revenue of $4,896,507. Permits continue to come in. Taking advantage of Deep Green incentive, there is a 318 apartment building on Aurora that will be LEED platinum, VAIL II, a 215 unit building just north of Vail I on Aurora, and Quinn on Ballinger planned to be 100% affordable housing for its 227 units.



The Planning Commission has a full schedule of Council directed projects including a lot of items that were delayed due to the Covid related workplan changes. One project is walkability. During this Stay Home, Stay Safe rule, people have been walking. The Commission believes walkability can be enhanced through zoning, setbacks and other regulations. When people feel safe walking, they do walk. Seattle shut down 20 miles of street which can make an area without sidewalks still a safe place to walk.



Members of the planning commission introduced themselves: Laura Mork, Jeff Malek, Mei-shiou Lin, Janelle Callahan, Andy Galuska, Julius Rwamashongye, and Pam Sager



DISCUSSION



Vision 2029 for Shoreline included clusters of high rise buildings on a walkable Aurora. We are beginning to see this develop. Walkability has been an interest of Council for a long time. Do we really need a new project to address it? Perhaps that would be a good thing for staff to determine. Reply: it is something we can look at as we look at commercial designs.





STUDY ITEM 9 B





Discussing Potential Changes to Community Transit Blue Line



Nora Daley-Peng, Senior Transportation Planner introduced the following Community Transit speakers: Emmett Heath CEO, Roland Behee Director of Planning and Development, and Christopher Silveira BRT Program Manager



Emmett Heath presented an overview of the Blue Line Expansion project, analysis of three proposed alternative routes for the Blue Line in Shoreline, and next steps toward project implementation.



The Community Transit (CT) Swift Blue Line launched in 2009 and currently provides service primarily along State Route 99 (Aurora Avenue) between Everett Station at the northern end and the Aurora Village Transit Center at the southern end. In 2024, CT intends to extend the Swift Blue Line to integrate with Sound Transit’s Link light rail system, which will include new stations in Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood. Extending the Blue Line will move the existing Aurora Village terminus to the Shoreline North/185th Link Light Rail Station. As Sound Transit builds Link light rail to Snohomish County, the Blue Line expansion will help provide access to the transit regional network at the Aurora Village Transit Center.



The preferred choice is Alternative B - the only one that keeps the Aurora Village Transit Center. Express service (limited stops) between it and the Shoreline North/185th Station is proposed along N 200th Street to Meridian Avenue N to N 185th Street. Buses will travel every 10 minutes from 6sm to 7pm weekdays, and every 15-30 minutes outside of these hours.



Discussion



185th is the right choice to get people to light rail. The 145th station is already a vehicular issue with its easy freeway access, and proximity to north Seattle neighborhoods.



Using the most direct route possible is also important because if it’s too difficult to get to light rail, people will elect to drive. Two transfers so close to the station could be an issue.



Why is Aurora Village preferred?

Reply: it provides good connection to the regional transit network and will make it easy for commuting across the county line between King and Snohomish. The 192nd Park n Ride doesn’t provide those connections. Metro’s future plans continue its focus on Aurora Village, leaving Metro’s Rapid Ride the only thing connecting to the Park n Ride. We have discussed the location of the transit hub serving the north part of Shoreline. Bus circulation and equity favored the Aurora Village location. It was felt that 192nd was too centrally located in Shoreline. There are future plans to connect some Snohomish bus routes to the Mountlake Center Station.



There are some traffic issues such as getting buses in/out of Aurora Village, and turning on Meridian, for example.





King County Metro will be a guest at the June 22nd Council meeting and will discuss its upcoming service plan.



At 9:15pm Council retired to Executive Session to consider the selection of a site or the acquisition of real estate by lease or purchase.



The Council may hold Executive Sessions from which the public may be excluded for those purposes set forth in RCW 42.30.110 and RCW 42.30.140. Before convening an Executive Session the presiding officer shall announce the purpose of the Session and the anticipated time when the Session will be concluded. Should the Session require more time a public announcement shall be made that the Session is being extended.



No formal action taken following the Session.



Council has received a number of inquiries on police reform. Shoreline police policies follow those of the King County Sheriff’s office General Manual, with some added requirements for Shoreline.