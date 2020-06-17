Pramila Jayapal town hall Thursday

Pride Month Town Hall this Thursday, June 18 at 6:00pm PT

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal be joined by Chase Strangio, Deputy Director for Transgender Justice at the ACLU and one of the key attorneys who argued yesterday’s landmark Supreme Court ruling that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ workers.

I hope you’ll join me and Chase to discuss that ruling, the need for the Equality Act, and the work that remains to secure full LGBTQ+ civil rights in America. 

Rep. Jayapal represents the 7th congressional district which includes Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and south Edmonds.

