Gallery at Town Center opens with four artists

I make art that is natural, playful and lifts people’s spirits. But I also want my artwork to be about myself, like a diary. Each piece is created with the care one would use writing a letter to a loved one or friend. Bright, fun, and unusual subjects attract and inspire me to work in new directions. Mysterious creatures/objects such as magic mushroom and jellyfish, gravity, Illusions and Waves are recurring themes in my work. My work has been featured in Studio Visit Magazine, London Art Habens Contemporary Art Review, several other international publications printed in Seattle, Tieton, Denver, Omaha, Boston, Tokyo, London, Dublin, Athens and New York.Lisa Sheets' mixed media collages explore history, gender roles, and cultural norms, and how these things impact our lives. Sheets uses combinations of religious and historical iconography along with pop culture images to stress the sacred in our modern day lives. She emphasizes the constantly shifting and changing roles that shape us, and examines how we unravel those roles through history.The Gallery at Town Center is a program of the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Arts Council and is located inside the Lake Forest Park Town Center on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.