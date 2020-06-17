Gallery at Town Center opens with four artists
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, Noon - 5pm
Exhibiting Four New Artists
The Gallery at Town Center has officially reopened and is currently exhibiting a selection of works by local artists Kimberly Leo, Brandi Young, Naoko, Morisawa, and Lisa Sheets. See these works and the creations of over 90 other local artists during Gallery at Town Center hours: Tuesday – Saturday, Noon to 5pm.
Kimberly Leo
Kimberly Leo is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana and has been living in Greater Seattle since 2000. She has a degree in Fine Arts from LSU. Kimberly has a long history with oil painting and abstract landscapes but has recently become obsessed with working with resin and mixed medium. Her art is inspired by natural shapes, crystals, the moon, ebb and flow, friendship, and the cycle of life.
Brandi Young
Brandi is a Shoreline artist, originally from Austin, Texas. For the past few years, Brandi has focused her work on acrylic and collage techniques. She loves taking subjects like cars or buildings and creating a fun contrast of texture and design.
Brandi has a degree in Fine Art from Stephen F. Austin State University. She has worked in photo transfer, colored pencil, acrylic, collage, jewelry making, and anything else that strikes her fancy.
Naoko Morisawa
I make art that is natural, playful and lifts people’s spirits. But I also want my artwork to be about myself, like a diary. Each piece is created with the care one would use writing a letter to a loved one or friend. Bright, fun, and unusual subjects attract and inspire me to work in new directions. Mysterious creatures/objects such as magic mushroom and jellyfish, gravity, Illusions and Waves are recurring themes in my work. My work has been featured in Studio Visit Magazine, London Art Habens Contemporary Art Review, several other international publications printed in Seattle, Tieton, Denver, Omaha, Boston, Tokyo, London, Dublin, Athens and New York.
Lisa Sheets
Lisa Sheets' mixed media collages explore history, gender roles, and cultural norms, and how these things impact our lives. Sheets uses combinations of religious and historical iconography along with pop culture images to stress the sacred in our modern day lives. She emphasizes the constantly shifting and changing roles that shape us, and examines how we unravel those roles through history.
Thank you for supporting local artists and shopping small!
The Gallery at Town Center is a program of the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Arts Council and is located inside the Lake Forest Park Town Center on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
Kimberly Leo
Kimberly Leo is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana and has been living in Greater Seattle since 2000. She has a degree in Fine Arts from LSU. Kimberly has a long history with oil painting and abstract landscapes but has recently become obsessed with working with resin and mixed medium. Her art is inspired by natural shapes, crystals, the moon, ebb and flow, friendship, and the cycle of life.
Brandi Young
Brandi is a Shoreline artist, originally from Austin, Texas. For the past few years, Brandi has focused her work on acrylic and collage techniques. She loves taking subjects like cars or buildings and creating a fun contrast of texture and design.
Brandi has a degree in Fine Art from Stephen F. Austin State University. She has worked in photo transfer, colored pencil, acrylic, collage, jewelry making, and anything else that strikes her fancy.
Naoko Morisawa
I make art that is natural, playful and lifts people’s spirits. But I also want my artwork to be about myself, like a diary. Each piece is created with the care one would use writing a letter to a loved one or friend. Bright, fun, and unusual subjects attract and inspire me to work in new directions. Mysterious creatures/objects such as magic mushroom and jellyfish, gravity, Illusions and Waves are recurring themes in my work. My work has been featured in Studio Visit Magazine, London Art Habens Contemporary Art Review, several other international publications printed in Seattle, Tieton, Denver, Omaha, Boston, Tokyo, London, Dublin, Athens and New York.
Lisa Sheets
Lisa Sheets' mixed media collages explore history, gender roles, and cultural norms, and how these things impact our lives. Sheets uses combinations of religious and historical iconography along with pop culture images to stress the sacred in our modern day lives. She emphasizes the constantly shifting and changing roles that shape us, and examines how we unravel those roles through history.
Thank you for supporting local artists and shopping small!
The Gallery at Town Center is a program of the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Arts Council and is located inside the Lake Forest Park Town Center on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment