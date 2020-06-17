Yipee, Third Place Books is open!
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Photo by Gloria Z Nagler
(Jerrold the Dark-eyed Junco is a tireless bibliophile, and can't wait to peruse the travel section)--Gloria Z Nagler
Third Place Books Current Store Hours
Lake Forest Park
Intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE
Open to public 9am-5pm 7 days a week
Customer Code of Conduct
By entering Third Place Books, you have agreed to all the following rules and regulations:
- Any customer experiencing any cold or COVID-19 symptoms will not enter.
- All customers must wear masks at all times in the store (does not apply to children under the age of 3).
- All customers must remain 6 feet in distance from TPB staff and other shopping parties.
- TPB staff will limit the number of customers in the store at any given time.
- Customers may shop for 30 minutes in the store.
- Children 12 years and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times in the store.
- Children 3 and under must be in a stroller or other child carrying devices at all times in the store.
- No sitting in the bookstore.
- TPB restrooms are closed to the public (there are restrooms in the Commons for public use).
- No cash transactions. All transactions will be via debit card, credit card or touchless payment.
- Used Book Buying is closed.
- TPB staff have the right to ask any customer to leave that is not following these rules.
