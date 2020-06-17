Yipee, Third Place Books is open!

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler


(Jerrold the Dark-eyed Junco is a tireless bibliophile, and can't wait to peruse the travel section)
           --Gloria Z Nagler


Third Place Books Current Store Hours
Lake Forest Park
Intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE
Open to public 9am-5pm 7 days a week

Customer Code of Conduct
By entering Third Place Books, you have agreed to all the following rules and regulations:
  • Any customer experiencing any cold or COVID-19 symptoms will not enter.
  • All customers must wear masks at all times in the store (does not apply to children under the age of 3).
  • All customers must remain 6 feet in distance from TPB staff and other shopping parties.
  • TPB staff will limit the number of customers in the store at any given time.
  • Customers may shop for 30 minutes in the store.
  • Children 12 years and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times in the store.
  • Children 3 and under must be in a stroller or other child carrying devices at all times in the store.
  • No sitting in the bookstore.
  • TPB restrooms are closed to the public (there are restrooms in the Commons for public use).
  • No cash transactions. All transactions will be via debit card, credit card or touchless payment.
  • Used Book Buying is closed.
  • TPB staff have the right to ask any customer to leave that is not following these rules.



Posted by DKH at 4:15 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  