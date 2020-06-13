One car rollover early Thursday morning

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Photo courtesy KCSO


On June 11, 2020 around 2:50am, Shoreline Police were dispatched to a rollover collision in the 1000 block of NW 167 St. The caller reported that a male was running from the vehicle.

As deputies arrived on scene they found the male running through a nearby wooded area in an attempt to escape. The man was detained and admitted, after being read his rights, that he had crashed his car and was scared so he was trying to run home.

The strong odor of intoxicants were coming from his breath. The driver agreed to do some voluntary field sobriety tests, which he failed. Deputies arrested him at the scene for DUI.

The suspect later provided a breath sample, which returned almost twice the legal limit.



