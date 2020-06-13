Make some noise for our graduating seniors

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Graphic courtesy City of Shoreline
Hello Shoreline Community!

Because the Class of 2020 will not be having their traditional graduation ceremony on June 14, we would like to celebrate their big accomplishment by making as much noise as possible around the community on that night, Sunday at 8:20pm—20:20 in military time!

This will be a joint celebration for both Shorewood and Shorecrest Seniors, so let’s get all of Shoreline to hear it!”

--Brit Harris



