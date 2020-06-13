Evan Smith on politics: Questions arriving for legislative candidates

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Evan Smith
Politics reporter

By Evan Smith

Questions are arriving for me to ask legislative candidates in the SAN’s “substitute forum.”

With no candidate forums in community centers and church basements between now and the Aug. 4 primary, we’ll run a substitute primary-election forum here.

We need more questions for the candidates from voters in the 32nd Legislative District (Shoreline) and the 46th District (Lake Forest Park).

I’ve already sent some general questions to each of the six candidates running for two state representative positions in the 32nd District and the four running for two spots in the 46th District.

Now, I’ll start sending your questions to the candidates. I’ll post their responses between now and the election,

If this were a traditional candidate forum, we’d hand out pencils and index cards for your questions. Here, we’ll just wait for your emails.

Send your questions to me at schsmith@frontier.com. Include your name and whether you live in the 32nd Legislative District (Shoreline) or the 46th District (Lake Forest Park, Kenmore).

The candidates:
  • Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1-- 
  • Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 2--
  • Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 1-- 
  • Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 2-- 

Posted by DKH at 6:23 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  