Evan Smith on politics: Questions arriving for legislative candidates
Saturday, June 13, 2020
|Evan Smith
Politics reporter
By Evan Smith
Questions are arriving for me to ask legislative candidates in the SAN’s “substitute forum.”
With no candidate forums in community centers and church basements between now and the Aug. 4 primary, we’ll run a substitute primary-election forum here.
We need more questions for the candidates from voters in the 32nd Legislative District (Shoreline) and the 46th District (Lake Forest Park).
I’ve already sent some general questions to each of the six candidates running for two state representative positions in the 32nd District and the four running for two spots in the 46th District.
Now, I’ll start sending your questions to the candidates. I’ll post their responses between now and the election,
If this were a traditional candidate forum, we’d hand out pencils and index cards for your questions. Here, we’ll just wait for your emails.
Send your questions to me at schsmith@frontier.com. Include your name and whether you live in the 32nd Legislative District (Shoreline) or the 46th District (Lake Forest Park, Kenmore).
The candidates:
- Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1--
- Shirley Sutton (Prefers Democratic Party),
- Keith Smith (Prefers Democratic Party),
- Cindy Ryu (Prefers Democratic Party);
- Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 2--
- Gray Petersen (Prefers Democratic Party),
- Tamra Smilanich (Prefers Non Partisan Party),
- Lauren Davis (Prefers Democratic Party);
- Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 1--
- Gerry Pollet (Prefers Democratic Party),
- Eric J. Brown (Prefers Republican Party);
- Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 2--
- Javier Valdez (Prefers Democratic Party),
- Beth Daranciang (Prefers Republican Party).
0 comments:
Post a Comment