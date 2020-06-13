WeatherWatcher: Special Weather Statement issued for strong storm Saturday night

University of Washington Department of Atmospheric Science

Storm cell circled in red









The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a special weather statement for the Seattle, Everett and East Puget Sound vicinity which includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The special weather statement is in effect until 9:25pm Saturday evening.





As seen in the above color-visible satellite image taken at 8:46pm, a large storm cell has formed over the North King county and South Snohomish county area. Though no lightning has been detected in this cell, the National Weather Service is calling this a line of thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are expected, along with pea sized hail, and winds gusting up to 30mph.





The main impacts which have already occurred and are expected to continue are small areas of localized flooding on area roadways. The statement also says "do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways." The storm is slowly moving east at about 5mph and is expected to move out of the area and dissipate over the next 30-45 minutes.









