

Master Gardeners Online Plant Clinics

Now - October 17, Online



NEW! Master Gardener Online Plant Clinic – The Master Gardener Plant Clinic is now online to answer your gardening questions.



During your clinic visit, you will be able to share pictures of your plant, pest or disease concerns.



Master Gardener Plant Clinics are held Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11am to 1pm through October 17, 2020 on Zoom.



To join the Online clinic during its hours of operation,



Master Gardener e-Clinic via Email – Send your gardening questions via email to a Master Gardener at



To help us better diagnose a plant problem, please try to share as much of the following information as possible:

What type of damage are you seeing and when did it start?

Which parts of the plant are affected, for example, flower, leaf, stem, fruit, etc?

How is the plant watered and how much, for example, hand watered 3 times a week for 10 minutes?

Show the damaged or problem plant in the landscape along with other plants to provide additional clues to the probable cause of the problem.

Show the base of the plant at the soil line to determine root issues.

Show the live branches, limbs and leaves as well as the dead branches, limbs and leaves.

Show buds and flowers to help with plant identification, show the damage, etc.

Show the insect or other pest that is the suspected culprit in the damage.

