The Seattle to Portland (STP) bike ride is virtual this year

To the 8,000 bicyclists who are disappointed that the 200 miles Seattle To Portland (STP) ride was cancelled in 2020, there is hope!





The Cascade Bicycle Club has announced the Seattle to Portland Virtual Challenge.





Registration (free) will officially open on July 1. The 200+ mile Seattle to Portland is accessible to all who want to ride it, virtually. The challenge begins July 18 and gives riders a variety of mileage options to complete the virtual event in one, two, or as many as twenty days! Riders will enjoy a virtual tour of STP along the way.



Take the journey from Seattle to Portland from your own home. We will take you on a virtual journey along the way and cannot wait to open up this iconic event to folks around the world to participate!



