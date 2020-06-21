Case updates June 20, 2020; update on weddings and funerals

Sunday, June 21, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee announced additional clarification for non-religious weddings and funeral or memorial services in Phases 1, 2 and 3. This comes as more counties move forward under Washington’s Safe Start recovery plan.

The memorandum further clarifies the guidance for religious and faith based organizations released on Thursday, June 18.

Find the full memo here.

Full list of current reopening guidance.

Case updates June 20, 2020

United States
  • cases 2,215,618 - 32,218 new cases in the previous 24 hours
  • deaths 119,055 - 690 new deaths in the previous 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 28,225
  • hospitalizations 4,030
  • deaths 1,265
King county
  • cases 9,165
  • hospitalizations 1,540
  • deaths 585
Shoreline
  • cases 381
  • hospitalizations 86
  • deaths 54
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 35
  • hospitalizations 2
  • deaths 0



