LFP leaders, residents comment on local policing at council meeting June 11

“Let me make this very clear: Black Lives Matter,” said Chief of Police Mike Harden, while presenting the annual police department report, “they absolutely matter in Lake Forest Park.”



Mayor Jeff Johnson, in his presentation to the council, said, after noting that the city was already dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the stay-safe order from the Governor, “But to be real honest, when I saw the knee on George Floyd’s neck that day and the Black Lives Matter protests started and then the riots and all the stuff that happened downtown I had to sit on the couch and say to myself ‘I don’t know if I can go anymore.’





The mayor continued, "It got to be overwhelming for me; it’s intense for a lot of people. It gets hard on me because when you’re mayor you do feel responsible for the citizens of your city.” But, he continued, “we [the leadership in LFP] are going to have to make some changes, and I’m going to be the first to admit I need to make changes.” He concluded, “The city of Lake Forest Park will treat everybody with absolute justice, equity and respect, and provide safe community for all residents. Racial discrimination and injustices are unacceptable and will not be tolerated by anybody, including me or anybody on my staff. We must end systemic racism throughout this community and this country.”



Twelve comments from city residents, some self-identifying as persons of color, uniformly demanded the city take active anti-racist steps, including the acknowledgement of the city’s racist housing covenant history, and the persistence even today of racism and micro-aggressions towards people of color by other residents.



“Even at our beloved LFP Elementary where many well-meaning parents ignorantly take an active stance against inclusivity measures; changes around Halloween and other holiday celebrations…are but one example,” a couple of the commenters noted.



The mayor, the police chief and city council leaders had posted “



In response to a question by Councilmember Mark Phillips about the use of chokeholds and carotid holds by the LFP police, Harden responded, "I'm suspending the LVNR [lateral vascular neck restraint]." The mayor, the police chief and city council leaders had posted "A Renewed Call for Compassion" on June 4 on the city website, a few days after marches protesting the killing of George Floyd began in Seattle. In the post, the city leaders reaffirmed the principles of the Charter of Compassion which, in part, describe Lake Forest Park as a "welcoming, inclusive, and safe city".




