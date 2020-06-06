Letter to the Editor: Thank you dear Lake Forest Park officials!!

Saturday, June 6, 2020

To the Editor:

Thank you dear Lake Forest Park officials!! (see City of Lake Forest Park: A renewed call for compassion)

LFP was the 11th City in the United States to become a Compassionate City.

As our leaders have pointed out in their statement renewing the Call for Compassion, “We have work to do,”  and this commitment provides a principled foundation for practical action on racism, policing, inclusion, civil discourse and the other elements of our history and current life that need to change.

I’m happy and grateful to be accountable for this community commitment and the effort it takes!

Anne Stadler
Lake Forest Park



