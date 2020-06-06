Cartoon by Whitney Potter: Goodnight

Whitney Potter just celebrated his 4th anniversary as a cartoonist for the Shoreline Area News. I actually thought it was longer - it's just feels like he has always been part of the crew.I am amazed at his creativity and how he comes up with these wonderful, funny cartoons every single week - and now twice a week.And I can't help feeling a little smug that we're the only newsletter with a resident cartoonist.--Diane Hettrick