Cartoon by Whitney Potter: Goodnight

Saturday, June 6, 2020



Whitney Potter just celebrated his 4th anniversary as a cartoonist for the Shoreline Area News. I actually thought it was longer - it's just feels like he has always been part of the crew.

I am amazed at his creativity and how he comes up with these wonderful, funny cartoons every single week - and now twice a week.

And I can't help feeling a little smug that we're the only newsletter with a resident cartoonist.

--Diane Hettrick



