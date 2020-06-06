Lake Forest Park: update on May/June 2020 sewer utility payments during COVID-19 response

Saturday, June 6, 2020

From the City of Lake Forest Park

We know that many residents and members of our local business community are financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. With this in mind, the City of Lake Forest Park has continued a grace period for sewer payments and will not assess late fees for the May/June 2020 billing period. Customers should pay what they can to avoid accumulating a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.

We also want to encourage customers to utilize an online payment system to pay their sewer bills. This can be set up with many banks and credit unions or by using the City’s online payment system.

If you have questions, staff can be reached via Sewer Bills email, or you can leave a message at 206-957-2826. We will return your email or call as soon as we can.



