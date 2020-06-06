Online library events for adults at area libraries for the week of June 8
Saturday, June 6, 2020
|World Knit Day and other programs
at King county libraries
These are programs for adults happening online via King County Libraries for the week of June 8.
All events are free and open to the public. Links to the online event descriptions are included for all listings; people wanting to register will find info via those links if registration info is not otherwise included in the description.
Online Adult Programs via the King County Library System
Week of June 8, 2020
King County Library System, (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600 (in Washington State)
E-mail form (English): https://kcls.org/need-help/
E-mail form (Spanish): https://kcls.org/email-us-espanol/
Chat (English): https://kcls.org/using-the-library/chat/
Chat (Spanish): https://kcls.org/chat-espanol/
Daily Arts Activities by Silver Kite!
Weekdays
Description: For all ages.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online inter-generational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.
Classes for this week include:
- *Monday, June 8, 1:30pm: Circle Dance (Dementia Friendly)
- *Tuesday, June 9, 10:30am: Storytelling
- *Thursday, June 11, 1:30pm: Watercolor your World
- *Friday, June 12, 10:30am: Circle Dance
- *Saturday, June 13, 1:30pm: Nature Portraits
Register at silverkite.us/kcls You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes. You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.
Plaza Comunitaria-Tutorías para adultos/Tutoring for Adults
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5e94ef4f2b699a45005bc617
- Mondays, 10am-1pm
- Wednesdays, 5:30pm-8:30pm
- Saturdays, 10am-1pm
Description: Mientras las bibliotecas están cerradas, llámenos para ver si podemos ayudarlo a comenzar sus estudios en línea.
Comunicate con Teresa, 425.369.3443, tlcid@kcls.org.
Clases gratuitas en español para adultos. Consigue tu certificado de primaria y secundaria de la SEP (Secretaria de Educación Pública de México). Programa individual para personas de cualquier nacionalidad.
Free drop-in tutoring for Spanish-speaking adults seeking to obtain their elementary and/or middle school official diploma from the SEP (Mexican Secretary of Public Education). This is an individualized program for people of all nationalities.
Talk Time
Mondays, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec83098dd288b2400929aed
Small Business Counseling-Navigating COVID-19
Mondays
One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer. A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
One-to-One Tech Help
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb2e1246ac4a82400bc42aa
Mondays
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 4:00 PM
Description:
For teens and adults. Get help with technology issues from the staff of the Redmond and Woodinville Libraries. To start a conversation call 425.522.3228 or email dshaffer@kcls.org.
If you have questions about this service or want to make an appointment for another time, please email Dan at dshaffer@kcls.org
Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society
Wednesdays
Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session.
Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.
Free Citizenship Classes
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecfdeb6ba7ce72f00a344e9
Wednesdays
Start Time: 6:30 PM
End Time: 7:30 PM
Description: For adults.
International Rescue Committee is offering free Citizenship Classes every Wednesday online. Registration required. Please register with your email and you will be sent the Zoom link or phone number a few days prior to the session. For more information, email John.Simpson@Rescue.org or call 206.623.2105.
Construction Trade Training Information
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebc603097bfe62f00076784
Thursdays
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 3:00 PM
Description: For adults.
ANEW offers free training for anyone interested in getting into a career in construction, starting at $20-$30+/hour. Attend information sessions to learn more about programs and enroll. Information sessions and enrollment in ANEW programs are now offered online! Online information sessions can be joined from ANEW's events page: https://anewaop.org/events/ Pre-recorded sessions can also be viewed anytime from their events page. For more information, contact simone@anewaop.org or call 425.390.7711.
Shoreline All-Ages Socially Distant Book Club!
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5e87e242ce133724002dfd6a
Thursdays
Start Time: 6:00 PM
End Time: 8:00 PM
Description: Let's READ together (but maintain social distance)!
On Thursdays, 6-8pm, find a cozy place and READ! Commit to reading for at least 30-45 minutes (but feel free to read the full two hours). Read a print book, eBook, whatever you like! Read on your own or as a family. Feel connected thinking about all of the people reading with you at the same time from whereever they are. When you are done reading for the night, send your book's title, author and a quotation from your favorite passage or one sentence that tells what you love about the book.
You can email me at lfield@kcls.org.
I'll compile an online list of all the things we read plus quotations to post on our library Bibliocommons site and then send it all out to you. You might even find your next great read!
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ed4765bba7ce72f00a3652b
Date: Monday, June 8
Start Time: 10:30 AM
End Time: 12:00 PM
Description: For adults.
Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Provided by the the Washington Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, in partnership with the Des Moines Library. Registration required: https://www.alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education
What Are You Reading? A Different Kind of Book Club
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec2d89797bfe62f00077c34
Date: Monday, June 8
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 3:30 PM
Description: For adults.
Join us virtually to talk about what you're reading and learn what others are reading too. Love it, hate it or want to vent about it? You'll be sure to get some great reading (and watching and listening) suggestions. To register, email kirstcam@kcls.org before 2pm on June 7. Check your email for a Zoom link on the day of the event. Before you log on, we recommend testing your audio and video settings at http://zoom.us/test.
Need more help? Review detailed instruction on how to Join a Meeting or visit https://kcls.zoom.us/ and click on the Help button.
Ukulele Start-Up for Beginners
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ed1862542f48b4500ae1306
Date: Monday, June 8
Start Time: 4:00 PM
End Time: 5:00 PM
Description: All ages welcome. Everybody loves the ukulele – so happy-sounding and easy to carry! – but how do you play it?? Turns out, anyone can go from zero-to-song in one sitting. Experienced teacher Wes Weddell will start with the basics and introduce some easy chords that fit with familiar songs (digital handouts will be provided). We’ll cover how to hold the uke, tune it, and strum it, as well as what you can do to practice on your own. Given the limitations of the digital platform, if parents can help younger students arrive in tune (lots of videos on YouTube), or stick around at the beginning to help, that will go a long way toward us getting good use out of the time.
Sponsored by the King County Library System Foundation. Classes will use Zoom as a platform, and participants will be asked to mute themselves during songs to accommodate Zoom’s limitations processing audio from multiple sources. Please register by 10am the day of the event. The Zoom link will be sent to you by email.
Книжный клуб на русском языке/Russian Book Club Online!
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb329aa96e8c64500612b45
Date: Monday, June 8
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:00 PM
Description: «Женщины Лазаря»/ Zhenshchiny Lazaria
Степнова Марина / Stepnova Marina.
Join the book discussion on Zoom. Zoom link will be posted here the morning of the meeting. Спонсором книжного клуба является Bellevue Friends of the Library. Sponsored by the Bellevue Friends of the Library.
Shoreline Library Book Discussion Group
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecd4d97e2eee53a00a6442e
Date: Monday, June 8
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Description: Bridge of Spies by Giles Whittell
For adults. Space is limited. Online registration required. The Zoom link will be sent to you by email prior to the event.
Certification Exam Session
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5e9f746d25a46d4500c12520
Date: Tuesday, June 9
Start Time: 10:00 AM
End Time: 11:00 AM
Description: KCLS can connect you to proctored online certification exams offered by Certiport. There are 10 slots for this date.
Please read the Earn a Certification from Home blogpost thoroughly to learn how to prepare and register for this certification exam session.
https://kcls.org/blogs/post/earn-a-certification-from-home/
Help with Ancestry Library Edition
Date: Tuesday, June 9
Description: For adults. Join an Eastside Genealogical Society volunteer for individual online assistance with Ancestry Library edition. Please register for a virtual appointment. You will be sent a Zoom link.
Before the session, you will need a KCLS library card so you can log in to Ancestry at: https://kcls.org/resources/genealogy-biography/. if you don't have a KCLS card yet, and you live in King County outside of Seattle, you can apply for an eCard at https://kcls.org/library-cards/. You may wish to prepare for your session by watching this short video on Ancestry Library edition:
https://www.facebook.com/529144040607044/videos/976485352832154/
Wisdom Café: Summer Dreams
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb3273b96e8c64500612b04
Date: Tuesday, June 9
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 3:30 PM
Description: For adults. Facilitated by Dori Gillam, Board Chair, Northwest Center for Creative Aging. Come share your wisdom! These cafés provide an opportunity to converse and connect with others in discussions of universal topics such as gratitude, legacy, happiness and what gives life meaning. Come for one session or more in a facilitated small group conversation. What were summers like when you were a child? How does your routine or activity level change when the weather warms up? What will you do this summer that you haven't done in a long time? Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
Space is limited. Online registration required. The Zoom link will be sent to you by email after 10am on the day of the event. If this is your first time using Zoom, please visit Zoom.us to download the software you'll need. Questions? Call Ask KCLS from 12-5pm, 206.462.9600. We also encourage you to login at 1:45pm on June 9 to test your connection and get tips for a successful experience.
Meditation-The Secret to a Peaceful Life
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb5802a97bfe62f00074979
Date: Wednesday, June 10
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Description: For adults.
Many of us worry about the future or dwell upon the past. Our mind is constantly in turmoil. Meditation is a simple tool to help people reduce stress, positively transform our inner selves and impact our outer relationships. In this online program, Ajili Hodari, Esq. will explore the healing power of meditation, answer your questions and will lead a short meditation sitting.
Space is limited to 15. Please register. On the afternoon of June 10, you will receive a Zoom link to join the remote event.
Multicultural Book Group
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec7116add288b240092953a
Date: Wednesday, June 10
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Description: The Library Book by Susan Orlean
New members always welcome! Registration is required. Please register with your email and you will be sent the Zoom link or phone number a few days prior to the session.
Quarantine Cocktail Book Club - The Dark and Stormy
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecef1dbbe52823a003bc809
Date: Wednesday, June 10
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Description: The Dark and Stormy. Think dark, stormy, moody, thoughtful reads ...
Join us Wednesday evenings in June for a pairing of themed cocktails + books with guest mixologists and KCLS staff. Bring your reading recommendations to the event or send them in advance to ywu@kcls.org. Please register and provide your email address. We'll use Zoom to meet. You will receive an email with a link to the session by 5pm the day of the program.
Trivia Quiz Night!
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ece73e0fd0023f1014efae4
Date: Thursday, June 11
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 9:00 PM
Description: For teens and adults.
We will have four rounds of trivia questions and answers. You can play along at home on Zoom as an individual or as a team. If you are playing as a team please be sure that each of your team members registers here. Each person who registers will receive a Zoom invitation to join the fun on the day of the event.
For our June 11 event we will feature: Geography & Travel, Harry Potter, The 1980s, and a surprise category. Please refer to Trivia FAQs for details about playing, especially if you are playing with other team members.
World Wide Knit in Public Day
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecaab29dd288b240092a25b
Date: Saturday, June 13
Start Time: 1:00 PM
End Time: 2:00 PM
Description: For adults.
Join other knitters as we celebrate the joy of knitting together. We would love to see what you are working on!
Please register by June 12 at 12pm. You will be emailed a Zoom link on the day of the event.
Comunicate con Teresa, 425.369.3443, tlcid@kcls.org.
Clases gratuitas en español para adultos. Consigue tu certificado de primaria y secundaria de la SEP (Secretaria de Educación Pública de México). Programa individual para personas de cualquier nacionalidad.
Free drop-in tutoring for Spanish-speaking adults seeking to obtain their elementary and/or middle school official diploma from the SEP (Mexican Secretary of Public Education). This is an individualized program for people of all nationalities.
Talk Time
Mondays, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec83098dd288b2400929aed
- Tuesdays, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecd47e1c7b4ad4500bb52fd
- Wednesday, 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM, https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecee34907f0884500ce87f7
Small Business Counseling-Navigating COVID-19
Mondays
- Session 1: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec6fb9fc7b4ad4500bb3ebb
- Session 2: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec6fc06e2eee53a00a62d9d
- Session 3: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec6fc15c7b4ad4500bb3ebd
- Session 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07818463404500b0b5fb
- Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07c93a6fc12f007e1e05
- Session 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ece881697bfe62f0007b47d
- Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ece881897bfe62f0007b47f
- Session 3: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ece881cdd288b240092b23b
- Session 4: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ece8820c7b4ad4500bb5c51
- Session 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb06c1318ab13a002084f3
- Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07179170a12400d30cd0
- Session 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebf08446ae8e74500139968
- Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebf090b6ae8e7450013996d
- Session 3: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebf0971171b7a2400152312
One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer. A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
One-to-One Tech Help
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb2e1246ac4a82400bc42aa
Mondays
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 4:00 PM
Description:
For teens and adults. Get help with technology issues from the staff of the Redmond and Woodinville Libraries. To start a conversation call 425.522.3228 or email dshaffer@kcls.org.
If you have questions about this service or want to make an appointment for another time, please email Dan at dshaffer@kcls.org
Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society
Wednesdays
- Session 1: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb507cf8463404500b09e26
- Session 2: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb508673a6fc12f007e075e
Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session.
Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.
Free Citizenship Classes
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecfdeb6ba7ce72f00a344e9
Wednesdays
Start Time: 6:30 PM
End Time: 7:30 PM
Description: For adults.
International Rescue Committee is offering free Citizenship Classes every Wednesday online. Registration required. Please register with your email and you will be sent the Zoom link or phone number a few days prior to the session. For more information, email John.Simpson@Rescue.org or call 206.623.2105.
Construction Trade Training Information
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebc603097bfe62f00076784
Thursdays
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 3:00 PM
Description: For adults.
ANEW offers free training for anyone interested in getting into a career in construction, starting at $20-$30+/hour. Attend information sessions to learn more about programs and enroll. Information sessions and enrollment in ANEW programs are now offered online! Online information sessions can be joined from ANEW's events page: https://anewaop.org/events/ Pre-recorded sessions can also be viewed anytime from their events page. For more information, contact simone@anewaop.org or call 425.390.7711.
Shoreline All-Ages Socially Distant Book Club!
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5e87e242ce133724002dfd6a
Thursdays
Start Time: 6:00 PM
End Time: 8:00 PM
Description: Let's READ together (but maintain social distance)!
On Thursdays, 6-8pm, find a cozy place and READ! Commit to reading for at least 30-45 minutes (but feel free to read the full two hours). Read a print book, eBook, whatever you like! Read on your own or as a family. Feel connected thinking about all of the people reading with you at the same time from whereever they are. When you are done reading for the night, send your book's title, author and a quotation from your favorite passage or one sentence that tells what you love about the book.
You can email me at lfield@kcls.org.
I'll compile an online list of all the things we read plus quotations to post on our library Bibliocommons site and then send it all out to you. You might even find your next great read!
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ed4765bba7ce72f00a3652b
Date: Monday, June 8
Start Time: 10:30 AM
End Time: 12:00 PM
Description: For adults.
Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Provided by the the Washington Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, in partnership with the Des Moines Library. Registration required: https://www.alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education
What Are You Reading? A Different Kind of Book Club
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec2d89797bfe62f00077c34
Date: Monday, June 8
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 3:30 PM
Description: For adults.
Join us virtually to talk about what you're reading and learn what others are reading too. Love it, hate it or want to vent about it? You'll be sure to get some great reading (and watching and listening) suggestions. To register, email kirstcam@kcls.org before 2pm on June 7. Check your email for a Zoom link on the day of the event. Before you log on, we recommend testing your audio and video settings at http://zoom.us/test.
Need more help? Review detailed instruction on how to Join a Meeting or visit https://kcls.zoom.us/ and click on the Help button.
Ukulele Start-Up for Beginners
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ed1862542f48b4500ae1306
Date: Monday, June 8
Start Time: 4:00 PM
End Time: 5:00 PM
Description: All ages welcome. Everybody loves the ukulele – so happy-sounding and easy to carry! – but how do you play it?? Turns out, anyone can go from zero-to-song in one sitting. Experienced teacher Wes Weddell will start with the basics and introduce some easy chords that fit with familiar songs (digital handouts will be provided). We’ll cover how to hold the uke, tune it, and strum it, as well as what you can do to practice on your own. Given the limitations of the digital platform, if parents can help younger students arrive in tune (lots of videos on YouTube), or stick around at the beginning to help, that will go a long way toward us getting good use out of the time.
Sponsored by the King County Library System Foundation. Classes will use Zoom as a platform, and participants will be asked to mute themselves during songs to accommodate Zoom’s limitations processing audio from multiple sources. Please register by 10am the day of the event. The Zoom link will be sent to you by email.
Книжный клуб на русском языке/Russian Book Club Online!
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb329aa96e8c64500612b45
Date: Monday, June 8
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:00 PM
Description: «Женщины Лазаря»/ Zhenshchiny Lazaria
Степнова Марина / Stepnova Marina.
Join the book discussion on Zoom. Zoom link will be posted here the morning of the meeting. Спонсором книжного клуба является Bellevue Friends of the Library. Sponsored by the Bellevue Friends of the Library.
Shoreline Library Book Discussion Group
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecd4d97e2eee53a00a6442e
Date: Monday, June 8
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Description: Bridge of Spies by Giles Whittell
For adults. Space is limited. Online registration required. The Zoom link will be sent to you by email prior to the event.
Certification Exam Session
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5e9f746d25a46d4500c12520
Date: Tuesday, June 9
Start Time: 10:00 AM
End Time: 11:00 AM
Description: KCLS can connect you to proctored online certification exams offered by Certiport. There are 10 slots for this date.
Please read the Earn a Certification from Home blogpost thoroughly to learn how to prepare and register for this certification exam session.
https://kcls.org/blogs/post/earn-a-certification-from-home/
Help with Ancestry Library Edition
Date: Tuesday, June 9
- Session 1: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ed42a61c7333a45006f354e
- Session 2: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ed436a69315aa2f002730ab
Description: For adults. Join an Eastside Genealogical Society volunteer for individual online assistance with Ancestry Library edition. Please register for a virtual appointment. You will be sent a Zoom link.
Before the session, you will need a KCLS library card so you can log in to Ancestry at: https://kcls.org/resources/genealogy-biography/. if you don't have a KCLS card yet, and you live in King County outside of Seattle, you can apply for an eCard at https://kcls.org/library-cards/. You may wish to prepare for your session by watching this short video on Ancestry Library edition:
https://www.facebook.com/529144040607044/videos/976485352832154/
Wisdom Café: Summer Dreams
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb3273b96e8c64500612b04
Date: Tuesday, June 9
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 3:30 PM
Description: For adults. Facilitated by Dori Gillam, Board Chair, Northwest Center for Creative Aging. Come share your wisdom! These cafés provide an opportunity to converse and connect with others in discussions of universal topics such as gratitude, legacy, happiness and what gives life meaning. Come for one session or more in a facilitated small group conversation. What were summers like when you were a child? How does your routine or activity level change when the weather warms up? What will you do this summer that you haven't done in a long time? Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
Space is limited. Online registration required. The Zoom link will be sent to you by email after 10am on the day of the event. If this is your first time using Zoom, please visit Zoom.us to download the software you'll need. Questions? Call Ask KCLS from 12-5pm, 206.462.9600. We also encourage you to login at 1:45pm on June 9 to test your connection and get tips for a successful experience.
Meditation-The Secret to a Peaceful Life
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb5802a97bfe62f00074979
Date: Wednesday, June 10
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Description: For adults.
Many of us worry about the future or dwell upon the past. Our mind is constantly in turmoil. Meditation is a simple tool to help people reduce stress, positively transform our inner selves and impact our outer relationships. In this online program, Ajili Hodari, Esq. will explore the healing power of meditation, answer your questions and will lead a short meditation sitting.
Space is limited to 15. Please register. On the afternoon of June 10, you will receive a Zoom link to join the remote event.
Multicultural Book Group
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec7116add288b240092953a
Date: Wednesday, June 10
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Description: The Library Book by Susan Orlean
New members always welcome! Registration is required. Please register with your email and you will be sent the Zoom link or phone number a few days prior to the session.
Quarantine Cocktail Book Club - The Dark and Stormy
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecef1dbbe52823a003bc809
Date: Wednesday, June 10
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Description: The Dark and Stormy. Think dark, stormy, moody, thoughtful reads ...
Join us Wednesday evenings in June for a pairing of themed cocktails + books with guest mixologists and KCLS staff. Bring your reading recommendations to the event or send them in advance to ywu@kcls.org. Please register and provide your email address. We'll use Zoom to meet. You will receive an email with a link to the session by 5pm the day of the program.
Trivia Quiz Night!
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ece73e0fd0023f1014efae4
Date: Thursday, June 11
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 9:00 PM
Description: For teens and adults.
We will have four rounds of trivia questions and answers. You can play along at home on Zoom as an individual or as a team. If you are playing as a team please be sure that each of your team members registers here. Each person who registers will receive a Zoom invitation to join the fun on the day of the event.
For our June 11 event we will feature: Geography & Travel, Harry Potter, The 1980s, and a surprise category. Please refer to Trivia FAQs for details about playing, especially if you are playing with other team members.
World Wide Knit in Public Day
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecaab29dd288b240092a25b
Date: Saturday, June 13
Start Time: 1:00 PM
End Time: 2:00 PM
Description: For adults.
Join other knitters as we celebrate the joy of knitting together. We would love to see what you are working on!
Please register by June 12 at 12pm. You will be emailed a Zoom link on the day of the event.
0 comments:
Post a Comment