Jobs: WSDOT

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Maintenance and Operations Manager 
(WMS Band 3)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an experienced maintenance professional ready and willing to provide leadership, guidance, and support as the Northwest Region (NWR) Maintenance Manager for all northern maintenance operations, with area oversight ranging from Everett to Bellingham. 

As the Maintenance Manager, this position will oversee the operation and preservation of approximately one-half of the transportation infrastructure systems throughout NWR, managing a multi-million dollar budget and directing a staff of 240 employees.

This is a great challenge for a team minded person who thrives on being a leader and wants the opportunity to work with others knowing that what you do really does make a difference on our state highways and other WSDOT facilities. As the Maintenance and Operations Manager, this position requires a responsible, customer service oriented, safety-minded person to ensure delivery of maintenance operations. 

See link for more information, including details on how to apply:


