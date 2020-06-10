Spring cleaning for marine rescue boat

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

It's never too late for some spring cleaning...

Last week, the Marine Rescue Dive Unit's patrol boat was hoisted and cleaned ahead of the summer boating season.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Marine Rescue Dive Unit (MRDU) deploys specially trained and equipped Deputies that are responsible for water-related law enforcement, investigations, rescue and recovery work.

Operational areas include Puget Sound, Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish and other lakes, ponds and rivers throughout the unincorporated areas of King County, cities / towns that contract for service and any other jurisdiction that requests specific assistance.

Remember, always wear a life jacket and be aware the water is still very cold this time of year.



