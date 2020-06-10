Goodbye to Thomas Hunt Morgan Junior High

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Demolition of the old Kellogg (Morgan)
Photo by Steven Robinson

Photo by Steven Robinson

The school building that was originally Thomas Hunt Morgan Junior High School is in the process of being demolished.

The building, which has been Frank B. Kellogg Middle School since 1986, is being demolished to make way for new athletic fields.

When students are able to return to in person classes, Kellogg students will return to a brand new school .

The school is located at 16046 25th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155.



