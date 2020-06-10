Letter to the Editor: A wonderful example of community policing

To the Editor:I feel so fortunate to have lived in LFP for 45 years. No place is perfect, but I want to comment on our LFP police department, who demonstrate a wonderful example of community policing. In addition to their other duties, they are present in a friendly capacity donating blood, serving salmon lunches at the farmer’s market, joining community groups (Chief Harden is a valued member of our LFP Rotary Club), and just plain showing up as community members themselves.Please, when you exercise your right to protest against injustice and support Black Lives Matter, just remember that not all communities are the same. I hope you’ll remember to thank our police for the great job they do for us.Allison ReaganLake Forest Park