King County judge to speak at Kiwanis virtual meeting
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
King County District Judge Joe Campagna will speak about the new Shoreline Community Court and Resource Center. The new court and resource center seeks to intervene in the cycle of persons who commit crimes, go to jail, finish their sentences, commit another crime, etc. etc. The goal of the intervention is to break the cycle and achieve a better outcome.
All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to participate. Those who are not Kiwanis members can get instructions on how to access the ZOOM meeting by contacting Barbara Williams bandpwilliams@comcast.net
We hope that you will use this opportunity to hear a distinguished judge discuss a promising judicial concept.
0 comments:
Post a Comment