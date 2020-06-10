King County judge to speak at Kiwanis virtual meeting

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The North Central Seattle Kiwanis Club will hold a ZOOM virtual meeting beginning at 6:30pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

King County District Judge Joe Campagna will speak about the new Shoreline Community Court and Resource Center. The new court and resource center seeks to intervene in the cycle of persons who commit crimes, go to jail, finish their sentences, commit another crime, etc. etc. The goal of the intervention is to break the cycle and achieve a better outcome.

All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to participate. Those who are not Kiwanis members can get instructions on how to access the ZOOM meeting by contacting Barbara Williams bandpwilliams@comcast.net

We hope that you will use this opportunity to hear a distinguished judge discuss a promising judicial concept.




Posted by DKH at 11:03 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  