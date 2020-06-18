Case updates June 17, 2020
Thursday, June 18, 2020
On Friday, June 12 the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) shows COVID-19 transmission continued to increase in eastern Washington as of the end of May, with a possible uptick in western Washington as well.
The situation in eastern Washington is of greatest concern, particularly in Benton, Franklin, Spokane and Yakima counties. While case counts had been trending flat in western Washington, small increases are now being observed.
Gov. Inslee noted, “Washingtonians have done the hard work to flatten the curve on COVID-19 and we know this has been tremendously difficult for families, businesses and communities over the past few months. But today’s report shows us there is still reason for strong concern in parts of our state.” You can read the full report here.
United States
- 2,132,321 cases
- 116,862 deaths
Washington state
- 26.784 cases
- 3.938 hospitalizations
- 1.226 deaths
King county
- 8893 cases
- 1531 hospitalizations
- 575 deaths
Shoreline
- 382 cases
- 86 hospitalizations
- 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 34 cases
- 2 hospitalizations
- 0 deaths
