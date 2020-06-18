A Better Day Salon reopens with thorough safety measures in place

Directional arrows show where to enter the shop





By Donna Hawkey

Bad hair days are soon over with the reopening of hair salons, however the pandemic has put increased responsibility on these mostly small businesses.



Janiece Hoggatt and Douglas Carl, owners of A Better Day Salon in Lake Forest Park Town Center, have been building community partnerships for twenty years through their service to generations of Lake Forest Park families and beyond.

Their mission has always been to take care of local families, and support community building, but they could never have imagined how a pandemic would change their business.

Janiece Hoggatt and Douglas Carl

at an LFP Rotary Auction







Lots of research, evaluating facts, and compiling what Janiece calls her “notebook” now guide A Better Day’s new safety protocols.





She researched everything she could find from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Washington State Board of Cosmetology, and many labor and industry reviews.



These owners are extremely appreciative of staff members and describe them as “amazing, hard-working, and they brainstorm many solutions together.”





Dion, who is the salon’s massage therapist and waxing expert, volunteered to become the on-site COVID coordinator.





His new responsibility is sanitation and infection control throughout the salon. Massage and waxing services are still suspended until further phases of the reopening. The salon now has converted the massage room into an entire sanitation room.







Sanitation Room: Each guest will have an individual box made up of freshly sanitized cape, hair cutting and perm or color tools.









Janiece and Douglas say their responsibility is to provide a safe, sanitary environment to protect their health and the well-being of the staff, clients whom they call “guests,” and the greater community.



And that’s now a different kind of challenge for salon owners. It requires added costs to cash strapped small businesses. After business was shut down for almost three full months, they can't help but be concerned about how they will keep the business going.



Only 25% of client capacity will be allowed during this first phase, and any self-care services requiring direct skin to skin contact is not offered at this time.









Winners of Rotary coloring contest when

A Better Day Salon sponsored the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market







