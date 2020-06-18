Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting June 22, 2020

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Shoreline City Council

Shoreline City Council meeting Monday, June 22, 2020, 7pm - virtual - see instructions for viewing and submitting comments HERE

Study Item 8(a) Discussing the King County Metro North Link Connections Mobility Project

King County Metro will be making changes to bus routes and introducing new mobility options in north Seattle and north King County in order to connect people to light rail, respond to changing transportation needs, and improve mobility and access for historically underserved populations. King County Metro staff will provide a summary of the comments received in the recent online survey and update Council on schedule and next steps toward completing service network revisions.

Study Item 8(b) Discussion and Update of the 2019-2024 Capital Improvement Plan

The City is required to adopt a six-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to identify and approve projects based on projected revenues and expenditures. Council will review the status of the four capital funds (General, Facilities Major Maintenance, Surface Water and Roads) including any significant changes to projects that were approved in the 2019-2024 CIP. Council will also have the opportunity to provide input and direction to staff for the development of the 2021-2026 CIP.

Study Item 8(c) Discussion of Resolution No. 462 – Updating the Employee Handbook

To better prepare the City for the current and future economic downturns and to provide the City Manager with maximum flexibility in responding to external forces that may impact the organization, staff is recommending that the Reduction in Force Section (Section VIII.D.) of the Employee Handbook be amended and that a new section, titled Furlough - Temporary Reduction in Hours (Section VIII.E.), be added.

