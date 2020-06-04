Agenda for the June 8, 2020 Shoreline City Council Meeting
Thursday, June 4, 2020
|Shoreline City Hall and Council Chamber
Agenda for the June 8, 2020 Shoreline City Council Meeting
By Pam Cross
Meetings are held on Zoom and comments need be submitted in advance. Information here.
ACTION ITEM 8(a)
Adopting Public Emergency Resolution No. 460 - Establishing a Program Funding and Implementation Plan for the City’s CARES Act Relief Funds and Authorizing the City Manager to Enter into an Interagency Agreement with the Washington State Department of Commerce for Coronavirus Relief Funds
On April 27, 2020, Governor Inslee announced that the State would award almost $300 million in Federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments not eligible to receive a direct allocation. Shoreline’s award is $1,691,100 for Shoreline’s response to the COVID-19 emergency. This meeting will determine how the Relief Funds awarded will be programmed.
TIME FOR PUBLIC COMMENT WILL FOLLOW THE STAFF REPORT
STUDY ITEM 9(a)
Annual Discussion with the Planning Commission
Council will be joined by the Planning Commission for this annual review of the Planning Commission’s work achieved and work plan projects for the next couple of years. Most of the items on the Department and Planning Commission work plans have been approved by Council and do not have a resource or financial impact, including the Housing Action Plan, Ground-Floor Commercial Development Code Amendments, and the Point Wells Subarea Plan Comprehensive Plan amendments.
STUDY ITEM 9(a)
Annual Discussion with the Planning Commission
Council will be joined by the Planning Commission for this annual review of the Planning Commission’s work achieved and work plan projects for the next couple of years. Most of the items on the Department and Planning Commission work plans have been approved by Council and do not have a resource or financial impact, including the Housing Action Plan, Ground-Floor Commercial Development Code Amendments, and the Point Wells Subarea Plan Comprehensive Plan amendments.
Discussing Potential Changes to Community Transit (CT) Blue Line
Emmett Heath, Chief Executive Officer of CT, will present an overview of the Blue Line Expansion project, analysis of three proposed alternative routes for the Blue Line in Shoreline, and next steps toward project implementation.
The CT Blue Line currently provides service primarily along State Route 99 (Aurora Avenue) between Everett Station at the northern end and the Aurora Village Transit Center at the southern end. In 2024, CT intends to extend the Blue Line to integrate with Sound Transit’s Link light rail system, which will include new stations in Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood. Extending the Blue Line will move the existing stop from the Aurora Village Transit Center to the Shoreline North/185th Link Light Rail Station. Staff recommends (B) keeping the Aurora Village Transit Center with express service to Shoreline North/185th Station.
