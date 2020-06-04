Agenda for the June 8, 2020 Shoreline City Council Meeting













Discussing Potential Changes to Community Transit (CT) Blue LineEmmett Heath, Chief Executive Officer of CT, will present an overview of the Blue Line Expansion project, analysis of three proposed alternative routes for the Blue Line in Shoreline, and next steps toward project implementation.The CT Blue Line currently provides service primarily along State Route 99 (Aurora Avenue) between Everett Station at the northern end and the Aurora Village Transit Center at the southern end. In 2024, CT intends to extend the Blue Line to integrate with Sound Transit’s Link light rail system, which will include new stations in Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood. Extending the Blue Line will move the existing stop from the Aurora Village Transit Center to the Shoreline North/185th Link Light Rail Station. Staff recommends (B) keeping the Aurora Village Transit Center with express service to Shoreline North/185th Station.