LFP Water District plant exchange

In 2019 the Lake Forest Park Water District started an annual plant exchange which was a great success.





There were many participants with a wide variety of contributions!









In addition to contributions remaining from last year, the District has ‘seeded’ the project with starts of:

Evergreen Huckleberry

Blackcap Raspberry

Salal

Fools Onion

Nodding Onion

Ocean Spray

Twinberry

Indian Plum

The list of guidelines is short:

Identify your donations as best you can with tags.

Bring your plants in pots. (We have 1 gallon pots available if you need them)

Leave as many plants as you take.

Please don’t bring invasive or noxious weed species (see more below)

The community of LFP is legendary for its gardens and generosity, let’s share the wealth here!

Please practice social distancing during your visit this year.

Noxious weeds -Please help control noxious weeds – King County has





From now until SEPTEMBER consider taking part in this exchange as you tend your garden, and divide plants.