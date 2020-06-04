Tidal Artist Haven Pride month spectacular

Tidal Artist Haven (TAH), the artist cooperative in North Seattle, is adapting our programming to bring virtual events to celebrate 2SLGBTQIA+ Pride this June.





Everyone will be welcome to participate in these events, but part of TAH's mission is to center the experiences of artists who are people of color, disabled people, and/or members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.



In addition to our remote events, we are creating an electronic zine for Pride month to show that the 2SLGBTQIA+ community can still celebrate our victories and fight for our rights even if without a parade.









TAH kicks off our Pride events with a special open mic on Saturday the 13th at 4:00pm Pacific Time that will include music, poetry, short stories, and comedy. Each performer will get five minutes to share.



Saturday the 20th at 6:30pm we continue our monthly art hangout series with the Big Gay Remote Art Social. Featured works will celebrate diverse gender and sexuality; advocate for equality for marginalized groups at home and abroad and more! View the full call and submission criteria HERE





Come work on your current project, in the comfort of your own home, while connecting with other creatives! This event has a suggested donation of $10, but those who donate $25 or more will receive a swag bag including a rainbow crayon, stickers designed by TAH members, and other art supplies.





Sunday 14th 11:00am - 3:00pm or Monday the 15th 6:00pm - 9:00pm and are limited to a first-claimed-first-served basis.



On Saturday the 27th TAH is having an Inner-Self Portrait workshop from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. While all our events are open to everyone, this event is especially for 2SLGBTQ+ folks to explore their inner selves and use art to develop strategies to reimagine how to share that with the outside world. Kits are available via contactless pickup at Tidal Artist Haven 1533 NE 145th St Seattle, WA 98125 Sunday 14th 11:00am - 3:00pm or Monday the 15th 6:00pm - 9:00pm and are limited to a first-claimed-first-served basis.





Thursday, June 18th from 6:00pm - 9:00pm and Friday, June 19th, 11:00am - 3:00pm



To commemorate "the year there almost wasn't a Pride" TAH will also be raising funds by the sale of our Pride 2020 T-shirts and Merch. Items featuring artwork designed in collaboration by our resident artists will be available



Those using their own materials may attend for a suggested donation of $10. A donation of $25 or more will include velvet paper, oil pastels, drawing paper, for this workshop, which students can claim via contactless pickup at our gallery on Thursday, June 18th from 6:00pm - 9:00pm and Friday, June 19th, 11:00am - 3:00pm. A portion of the sales from this fundraiser will be set aside specifically for scholarships for low income students wishing to participate in the above events. More information or to register for any or all these events go to this site












