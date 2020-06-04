LFP Farmers Market news - cherries, berries, increased SNAP Market Match and more

Collins Family cherries at the

The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is swinging into gear in June with new hours and an increase in SNAP Market Match just as delicious seasonal fruit begins to arrive.





This Sunday, 10am – 2pm, head to the market to get your first cherries of the season. Collins Family Orchard will be there with Early Robins and Chelan cherries, plus pink lady apples!



If you’re in a very berry mood, stop by Sidhu Farms, Hayton Farms, and Garden Treasures for some tasty strawberries.









Other vendor highlights include Alvarez Organics, who will bring fresh organic peas, and Wilson Fish who say the salmon looks amazing this week – perfect for baking or BBQ.



Don’t forget that many of the market vendors are now accepting pre-orders to speed up your visit to the market. Check out the vendor list on the Third Place Commons website for more information.

In addition to the cherries and berries, SNAP recipients have another reason to rejoice. Starting this Sunday, June 7th, SNAP Market Match will increase from $10 to up to $25 per customer per day through the month of June.



That means that if you bring your EBT card to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market now through June 30th, you will receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $25 in SNAP Market Match currency to use on fresh fruits and vegetables, including all those cherries and strawberries. If you shop the market every week in June, that's $100 of free produce! Then drop in to Doll House Bakery where they'll have fresh shortcake just perfect for your strawberry shortcake delight.





In addition, the farmers market is looking for a Market Set-up Assistant to help set-up and tear-down the market each week.





The position needs someone strong and dependable, with reliable access to a vehicle large enough to transport market supplies from the back of the mall to the front (and back again) each week.





Pays $75 per market day for 2-3 hours of work total.



