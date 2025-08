Saturday, August 9, from 9:30- 12:30





It will be Cool and Dry, under the Canopy

As we, weed and water and mulch.

We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the north parking lot.

All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.

Please share this post with others in the community.





~ It Takes A Community To Restore The Land ~