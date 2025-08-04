Free Car Seat Check at Shoreline College Parking Lot August 9, 2025

Free Car Seat Check at Shoreline College Parking Lot on August 9, 2025 from 10am to 2pm.





Shoreline Fire Department will be on hand for kids to visit the fire engine. All we ask of parents is to bring their car seat and vehicle manuals and a towel.





Join Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians from KidVantage for a Car Seat Check to learn everything you need to know to ensure your child is riding safe and you’re riding stress free.





Automobile accidents are the leading cause of death for kids under 13 and the best thing you can do is make sure your child has a safe seat. Space is limited, so be sure to register soon









The car seat check is free to attend, but a suggested $10 donation per checked seat will help purchase car seats for local families who may not be able to afford them.







