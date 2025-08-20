What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – August 20 - 26
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – August 20 - 26
Shoreline is packed with creativity, music, community, and family fun this week. Here’s what’s happening around town! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, August 20
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse!
Bigfoot Stomp! 2025
Friday & Saturday, August 22 & 23, 6:00 PM
Darrell's Tavern
Get ready, because the Northwest’s only GaragePunk festival is back—Bigfoot Stomp 2025 is taking over Darrell’s Tavern for two nights of pure, high-energy chaos on Friday, August 22, and Saturday, August 23. Presented by Rock ‘n’ Roll Freaks and Darrell’s Tavern, this festival promises an unforgettable lineup of raw garage, punk, and rock ‘n’ roll mayhem. Night one kicks off with Austin’s Hickoids, Oakland’s The Atom Age, Seattle legends HEAD, the blistering new project SUPRR POWRR featuring Rob Vasquez, and the gritty sounds of Chico Detour. Night two keeps the stomp alive with Tokyo’s Angel Face (featuring members of Teengenerate and Fadeaways), Oakland’s wild The Okmoniks, Sacramento’s raucous The Snares, Seattle’s own The Sinister Six, and the fierce Tina!!, led by Tina “Boom Boom” Lucchesi of The Bobbyteens and more. Throughout the weekend, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Freaks DJs—Brother James, Chrietzberg, Dianalog, Christofuzz, and Ms. Alex White—will keep the energy pulsing between sets. Tickets are $25 per night, doors open at 6 PM, and the madness doesn’t stop until the amps cool down.
2025 Dahlia Show
Saturday, August 23, 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sunday, August 24, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sky Nursery
A special, not-to-be-missed annual tradition for gardeners, flower-lovers & photographers alike! Join the Puget Sound Dahlia Association & the Seattle Dahlia Society as they exhibit hundreds of their carefully grown, one-of-a-kind dahlias in the Sky greenhouse!
Briarcrest Neighborhood Association Summer Picnic
Saturday, August 23, 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamlin Park
Dinner at 4pm, Planetary Cake Walk at 5pm: bring a side dish or dessert to share! We’ll have ice cream and kid activities. Have fun, eat food, meet neighbors! http://www.briarcrestneighbors.org
ShoreLake Arts’ 5th Annual Battle of the Bands
Saturday, August 23, 7:00 PM
Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Presented by ShoreLake Arts. Get ready for a summer night full of music, energy, and local talent! ShoreLake Arts proudly presents the 5th Annual Battle of the Bands, a dynamic showcase of emerging and developing bands from across Washington State. This all-ages event features a diverse lineup of musical styles, offering something for everyone—from indie rock to funk, pop, and beyond. Enjoy the show from the comfort of your lawn chairs and blankets, and soak up the lively, family-friendly atmosphere.
21+ Beer & Wine Garden
Local Food Vendors
Live Performances by Rising Artists
The Battle of the Bands is more than a concert—it's a stepping stone for up-and-coming musicians, offering them a chance to build their skills, connect with industry professionals, and shine on a public stage. Don’t miss this chance to support the arts and discover the future of Washington’s music scene—right in your own backyard! All ages welcome. 21+ access required for Beer & Wine Garden.
Celebrate Family Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, August 24, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Get ready for a fun-filled Sunday at the LFP Farmers Market! Browse the very best in locally grown fruits and veggies, fresh fish and meat, baked goods, sweet and savory snacks, beautiful flowers, artisan specialties, coffee, adult beverages, and more. There’s something delicious for everyone!
Enjoy Live Music All Day!
Kid-Friendly Fun All Day:
- Step into the Bubble Zone and try out bubble wands of all shapes and sizes
- Try your hand at the bean bag toss
- Get creative with coloring activities and enjoy balloon fun
- Zucchini Races are here! Build and decorate your own zucchini car, then race it down the track—laughs guaranteed!
The City of Lake Forest Park will be there with giveaways and a big rig for kids to explore! It’s going to be a blast, so bring the whole family and join us! We look forward to seeing you.
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment