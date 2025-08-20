Salmon SEEson in Lake Forest Park August - November



From August through November, Lake Forest Park enjoys a special time of year as our beloved salmon return from years of exploring the Pacific Ocean to the creeks and streams where they were born.

Each year, salmon make their way back to McAleer and Lyon Creeks, along with their tributaries, to build redds (gravel nests for salmon eggs), spawn, and eventually complete their life cycle in the same waters where their journeys began.





You can spot returning salmon this fall at





Keep an eye out for them throughout the season or stay tuned for details about our upcoming guided Salmon SEEson event, where a local salmon expert will share insights about the salmon’s life cycle, the threats they face from stormwater pollution, and ways residents can help protect his vital species.







