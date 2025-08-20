Fircrest School hosting Blood Drive August 27, 2025



By Tom Petersen By Tom Petersen



Shoreline came up big on the first weekend in August, delivering over 60 much-needed units of blood at a time when supplies throughout the region were critically low. Now with Labor Day weekend and an east coast hurricane fast approaching, the need for blood will once again be high.









The bloodmobile will be on the grounds at 15230 15th Avenue NE, 98155 . . . look for signs and a big blue air-conditioned bus! Donating blood takes an hour or less.





Appointments are recommended, but walk-ups are taken on a space-available basis. Book a time to fit your schedule at www.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.

Whole blood donations can be made every 8 weeks and it's a great routine that benefits all people.





For those who aren't "on cycle" for the Fircrest event, there will be mobile drives in Richmond Beach on September 6 and elsewhere in Shoreline at the end of September.





Bloodworks also has donation centers open most days of the week in Lynnwood and northern Seattle; these centers also have apheresis machines to collect blood products like platelets and plasma.







The Bloodworks Northwest mobile unit will be at the Fircrest School onfrom 9am to 3pm, handy for donors on Shoreline's east side!