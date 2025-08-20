Cantwell and Ferguson respond to Bondi letter threatening WA Government Officials over Sanctuary Status
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Joined at the state Capitol by legislators, cabinet members and representatives from numerous organizations, Governor Bob Ferguson held a press conference responding to a letter from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, which included threats of criminal prosecution of Ferguson and other officials unless they work more closely with federal immigration enforcement.
Last week, Attorney General Bondi sent a letter to Governor Ferguson warning him that Washington state “has been identified as one that engages in sanctuary policies and practices that thwart federal immigration enforcement to the detriment of the interests of the United States.”
Gov. Ferguson responded to AG Bondi in a letter, stating "You are hereby notified that Washington State will not be bullied or intimidated by threats and legally baseless accusations.”
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) issued the following statement:
“Our limited state and local law enforcement resources are needed to fight violent crime and fentanyl. Washington law prioritizes public safety and provides due process.
"The Trump administration should stop threatening states and focus on upholding the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution.”
