Celebrate Shoreline was one big party
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
The atmospheric river did its work the day before and skies were clear for the big Celebrate Shoreline party in Cromwell Park on Saturday August 16, 2025.
|The School of Taiko. Photo by Mike Remarcke
Music played throughout the day. The drummers from the School of Taiko put on a great show.
|Photos by Claudia Meadows
There were a lot of activities for the kids. The bubbles were very popular.
|No ponies this year. Photo by Mike Remarcke
Riding the ponies is always a highlight for kids. These year they left the ponies at home and brought a full-size horse. It was very patient.
There is always a small petting zoo where small children can pet small animals.
31 booths were scheduled. Some were kids activities, like ShoreLake Arts, and the face painting. There was one with magnifying glasses and flowers to examine.
Many were city and community organizations, eager to talk to the community about their projects and services.
Shoreline Fire, the ACS van, Senior Activity Center, roundabout project, Shoreline neighborhoods, were a few of them.
The polka dot ladies took the stage - not sure what they did but they looked like a lot of fun.
There were chickens, perhaps a rabbit, goats, and lower left looks like a kangaroo!
|ShoreLake Arts photo by Claudia Meadows
|These kids are intent on their project. Photo by Mike Remarcke
|Are you roundabout ready? Photo by Mike Remarcke.
|The Polka Dots photo by Mike Remarcke
And a good time was had by all!
--Diane Hettrick
