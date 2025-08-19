Celebrate Shoreline was one big party

The atmospheric river did its work the day before and skies were clear for the big Celebrate Shoreline party in Cromwell Park on Saturday August 16, 2025.

The School of Taiko. Photo by Mike Remarcke

Music played throughout the day. The drummers from the School of Taiko put on a great show.

Photos by Claudia Meadows

There were a lot of activities for the kids. The bubbles were very popular. 

No ponies this year. Photo by Mike Remarcke

Riding the ponies is always a highlight for kids. These year they left the ponies at home and brought a full-size horse. It was very patient.

There is always a small petting zoo where small children can pet small animals.
There were chickens, perhaps a rabbit, goats, and lower left looks like a kangaroo!

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Kids with kids.

Police K9 team. Photo by Mike Remarcke

As a bonus, a K9 team walked around the grounds.

Photo by Mike Remarcke

There were lines for all the inflatables but they were worth the wait.

ShoreLake Arts photo by Claudia Meadows

31 booths were scheduled. Some were kids activities, like ShoreLake Arts, and the face painting. There was one with magnifying glasses and flowers to examine.

These kids are intent on their project. Photo by Mike Remarcke

Many were city and community organizations, eager to talk to the community about their projects and services.

Are you roundabout ready? Photo by Mike Remarcke.

Shoreline Fire, the ACS van, Senior Activity Center, roundabout project, Shoreline neighborhoods, were a few of them.

The Polka Dots photo by Mike Remarcke

The polka dot ladies took the stage - not sure what they did but they looked like a lot of fun.

And a good time was had by all!

--Diane Hettrick


