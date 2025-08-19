Signs waving under interesting skies on Sunday at 205th & Aurora

Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Photo by Barbara Twaddell

Sunday’s pro democracy and free speech sign wavers at 205th and Aurora under interesting skies and balmy temperatures, with excellent accompanying music. 

Supporters will be at 205th and Aurora every Sunday from 1-2pm with the exception of August 31 which will be combined with a national protest on September 1, 2025 co-sponsored by Everyday Activists and Indivisible Shoreline to coordinate with "Workers Over Billionaires," the next Nationwide Day of Action.


Posted by DKH at 2:24 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  