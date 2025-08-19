Signs waving under interesting skies on Sunday at 205th & Aurora

Photo by Barbara Twaddell

Sunday’s pro democracy and free speech sign wavers at 205th and Aurora under interesting skies and balmy temperatures, with excellent accompanying music. Sunday’s pro democracy and free speech sign wavers at 205th and Aurora under interesting skies and balmy temperatures, with excellent accompanying music.





Supporters will be at 205th and Aurora every Sunday from 1-2pm with the exception of August 31 which will be combined with a national protest on September 1, 2025 co-sponsored by Everyday Activists and Indivisible Shoreline to coordinate with "Workers Over Billionaires," the next Nationwide Day of Action.







