Seattle theaters announce massive combined Costume Sale





On Saturday, September 27, Seattle Opera is teaming up with Village Theatre, Seattle Rep, Union Arts Center (formerly ACT and Seattle Shakespeare), and Pacific Northwest Ballet for a one-day sale of costumes, accessories, and supplies.









“This is the first costume sale we’ve done in nearly ten years, and the first since we moved into the Opera Center,” said Kathleen Trott, Seattle Opera’s Costume Shop Manager. “Over that time, we’ve accumulated a trove of items we don’t need anymore, and we want them to go to a good home. When combined with the collections of all these other theater companies, you won’t find a better collection of unique and well-made costumes anywhere.”

Visitors will find a remarkable range of styles to choose from, with everything from the most extravagant gowns and elaborate outfits to basic items like shirts, shoes, and hats. Costumes span time periods from the 1600s to the modern day, as well as the purely fantastical. With over 2,500 pieces on sale, there's no better opportunity to score a one-of-a-kind Halloween costume or simply to add some pizzaz to your wardrobe.





Some of the most unique pieces include the Witch’s costume from Seattle Opera’s production of Hansel and Gretel, the Saloon Girl outfits from The Ballad of Baby Doe, and the ball gowns from Die Fledermaus.





And for the aspiring fashion designer, a variety of materials and supplies will also be on sale, including fabrics, ribbons, and jewelry.



Admission will be available by time slots, with access

9:30–11:30am for $40,

11:30am–1:30pm for $25, and

1:30pm–4:00pm for $10.

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 25, at 12pm PDT. Door tickets will be subject to availability on the day of the sale, so purchasing tickets in advance is highly encouraged.



Tickets and information here.



Established in 1963, Seattle Opera is committed to serving the people of the Pacific Northwest through music, storytelling, and programs for people of all ages. Each year, more than 50,000 people attend the company's performances, and more than 100,000 people are served through school performances, radio broadcasts, and more.









SEATTLE—Costume collectors, fashion lovers, and textile enthusiasts will soon have the rare opportunity to own a piece of Seattle theater history.