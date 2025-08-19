Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday August 20, 2025
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Gov. Bob Ferguson says "I am deeply saddened by the death of Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Kenneth Salas, 59, and direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.
"Sergeant Salas died in the line of duty on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Sergeant Salas served with the Sheriff's Office for 34 years and was a United States Air Force and Washington State Air National Guard veteran."
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, August 20th, at the Spokane Convention Center at 1:00pm.
Please email FlagDirectives@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.
