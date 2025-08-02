Summer construction projects in Shoreline

160th/Greenwood/Innis Arden Intersection Project: A new roundabout is coming to the intersection of 160th, Greenwood, and Innis Arden Way. Local access traffic will be allowed through the intersection during construction.

Learn more at

2025 Pavement Preservation Program: We will be repairing the road surface in two locations this summer. We’ll be working on Greenwood Avenue N, between Westminster Way and N 160th Street, and on NW 200th Street, from 3rd Avenue NW to Whitman Avenue N.

Learn more at

148th Non-Motorized Bridge Project: Phase II of the bridge project is underway on the west side of the freeway. We expect to be able to place the bridge span in the summer of 2026.

Learn more at

8th Avenue NW New Sidewalk Project: We are building a new sidewalk on the east side of 8th Avenue NW between NW 180th Street and Richmond Beach Road.

Learn more at

.

145th Corridor and I-5 Interchange Project: Construction continues on 145th and the I-5 Interchange project. See the article on page XX for updates.

Learn more at

.

Parks Bond Projects: We are currently in construction on park improvements at Richmond Highlands, James Keough, and Upper Hamlin Parks. All three parks are closed during construction. We hope to also begin construction on Brugger’s Bog Park this summer or early fall.

Learn more at