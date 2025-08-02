Icebreaker Healy sailing through the Arctic

Coast Guard Cutter Healy in Arctic ice

The U.S. Coast Guard is sailing through the Arctic, even in the heat of the summer!





Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB-20) recently kicked off its annual Arctic deployment.





The crew, alongside agency partners, is tackling the icy waters to study sea ice and ocean movement. This vital research boosts our understanding of the Arctic, reinforcing our presence in the region.





For over 234 years, the American people have relied on the Coast Guard to safeguard our national security, sovereignty, and economic prosperity. Through historic investment in the Coast Guard, we are expanding our icebreaker fleet to ensure American access, security, and leadership in the Arctic.





Leveraging the Coast Guard’s unique capabilities, icebreakers provide the global reach and access necessary to project U.S. presence and influence, conduct our missions in the high latitudes, and advance national interests in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.





