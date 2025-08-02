Homeless couple finds help, and hope, thanks to Ofc. Robles, Retired Sgt. Becker and Save-A-Mutt

Something truly heartwarming unfolded this week in Lake Forest Park, as a potentially troubling situation turned into a remarkable act of compassion and community support.





While on patrol, Officer Robles located an occupied vehicle in the lower mall parking lot and leaned the registered owner could potentially be a victim of domestic violence.





LFP Ofc. Robles and other LFP officers helped rescue

After investigating and determining no crime had occurred, the officer discovered a deeper issue; the couple was recently homeless, unemployed, and trying to care for a litter of puppies.





They had attempted to surrender the dogs to a rescue facility but were turned away due to a waitlist. Desperate and out of options, they admitted they had resorted to stealing just to feed the animals.



Moved by their honesty and clear effort to do the right thing, Ofc. Robles asked if the department could assist with the puppies. The couple immediately agreed.





Sgt. Benson reached out to retired Ofc. Ward, who now serves as the court security officer. Ofc. Ward’s wife is founder of “Save-A-Mutt”, a Stanwood-based nonprofit rescue organization dedicated to saving dogs through a foster-based network.





Though Ofc. Ward couldn't be reached at the time, Sgt. Benson contacted recently retired Sgt. Becker, who didn't hesitate.





Around midnight, Becker and his wife jumped into action, loading up their truck and headed straight to the police department to assist.





In total, there were eight six-week-old Kraftwerk/Belgian German Shepherd puppies. The owner, emotionally connected to the litter (born to a recently killed family dog) chose to keep two puppies and surrendered the remaining six to Save-A-Mutt.





Happy that their puppies were being cared for, they refused further services for themselves.









Safeway provided a large, sturdy box to transport

the puppies to Save-A-Mutt. Ret.Ofc. Becker made

sure they were comfortable Then came another act of generosity. A longtime Lake Forest Park resident called from the station’s wall phone and offered to donate $1,500 toward the puppies’ care. After a brief conversation with Sgt. Benson, Mr. Brown agreed to direct the donation to Save-A-Mutt.



Then came another act of generosity. A longtime Lake Forest Park resident called from the station's wall phone and offered to donate $1,500 toward the puppies' care. After a brief conversation with Sgt. Benson, Mr. Brown agreed to direct the donation to Save-A-Mutt.

What began as a routine patrol check turned into a story of human connection, quick action, and a reminder of the good that can happen when a community comes together.









Save‑A‑Mutt is a foster‑based, volunteer dog rescue operating out of Stanwood/Silvana, Washington. Founded in 2008 by two friends, it evolved from a grassroots dog‑washing fundraiser into a fully registered 501(c)(3) rescue dedicated to rescuing and placing dogs (and occasionally cats) with caring forever homes.

Thanks to Ofc. Robles, Sgt. Benson, Safeway, Mr. Brown, retired Sgt. Becker, his wife, and the team at Save-A-Mutt for this compassionate response. It was a night that truly showcased the best of Lake Forest Park.








