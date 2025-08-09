ShoreLake Arts concert at Kruckeberg on Wednesday August 13, 2025
Saturday, August 9, 2025
The last show of the ShoreLake Arts summer series is Wednesday August 12, 2025 at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden with Shoreline's own alt-country band, Rusty Cage Trio @rustycagetrio. Music starts at 6:30pm
The Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177
Come early and talk with the artist commissioned to design public art for Kruckeberg.
Free, all-ages. Bring chairs, food, non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy against the beautiful backdrop of Kruckeberg Gardens.
