ShoreLake Arts concert at Kruckeberg on Wednesday August 13, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025


The last show of the ShoreLake Arts summer series is Wednesday August 12, 2025 at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden with Shoreline's own alt-country band, Rusty Cage Trio @rustycagetrio. Music starts at 6:30pm

The Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177

Come early and talk with the artist commissioned to design public art for Kruckeberg.

Free, all-ages. Bring chairs, food, non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy against the beautiful backdrop of Kruckeberg Gardens.


Posted by DKH at 4:37 AM
Tags: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  