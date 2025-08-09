Season tickets available now for The Phoenix Theatre
Saturday, August 9, 2025
Phoenix is a non profit theatre company with the mission of bringing laughter to the community
We have an incredible, laugh-riot season full of shows you haven't seen a million times coming up and we can't wait to see you in the Fall.
Ordering is easier than ever:
- Visit TPTEdmonds.org to subscribe directly online with secure checkout.
- Complete the subscription form on our homepage and mail it in with payment details or a check/money order
- Call 206-533-2000 or email Phoenixtheatreinfo@gmail.com and Tracy our Managing Director will call to complete your order by phone
Note to returning subscribers: please get your order in by AUG 15TH to get your seats back! That's just a week away
The Phoenix Theatre is in Edmonds, just north of Shoreline in Firdale Village, 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds WA 98020
