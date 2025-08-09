Season tickets available now for The Phoenix Theatre

Season tickets for The Phoenix Theatre are on sale now.





Phoenix is a non profit theatre company with the mission of bringing laughter to the community





We have an incredible, laugh-riot season full of shows you haven't seen a million times coming up and we can't wait to see you in the Fall.





Visit TPTEdmonds.org to subscribe directly online with secure checkout. Complete the subscription form on our homepage and mail it in with payment details or a check/money order Call 206-533-2000 or email Phoenixtheatreinfo@gmail.com and Tracy our Managing Director will call to complete your order by phone





Note to returning subscribers: please get your order in by AUG 15TH to get your seats back! That's just a week away











