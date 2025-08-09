Antique Radio Swap Meet and Experience August 17, 2025



Antique Radio Swap Meet and Experience

Sunday, August 17, 9am-1pm

Shoreline College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N

Parking Lot corner of 160th and Greenwood, Shoreline WA 98133 Club website

Step back in radio history and experience the greatness of radio!





Vintage radio and electronics collectors, sellers and the public are invited to the 52nd Anniversary Puget Sound Antique Radio Association’s swap meet and electronics experience.





This meet will include a free radio troubleshooting and evaluation booth, find out what Grandma’s old radio is worth and what it takes to get it going again, come to the snack shack and PSARA club table.





See demonstrations and lectures on vintage equipment, on tap is:

Sterling Steam Engine Demonstration at the PSARA HQ booth- all day.

Introduction to Radio Collecting and Safety 10am-10:45 Classroom Building

Vintage Calculator Talk 11am-12pm Classroom Building Find the unusual and the odd at the sale and learn the benefits to becoming a PSARA member at the club headquarters. This is a family fun history event for lovers of vintage electronics!!

