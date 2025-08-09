Antique Radio Swap Meet and Experience August 17, 2025
Saturday, August 9, 2025
Sunday, August 17, 9am-1pm
Shoreline College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N
Parking Lot corner of 160th and Greenwood, Shoreline WA 98133
Step back in radio history and experience the greatness of radio!
Vintage radio and electronics collectors, sellers and the public are invited to the 52nd Anniversary Puget Sound Antique Radio Association’s swap meet and electronics experience.
This meet will include a free radio troubleshooting and evaluation booth, find out what Grandma’s old radio is worth and what it takes to get it going again, come to the snack shack and PSARA club table.
See demonstrations and lectures on vintage equipment, on tap is:
- Sterling Steam Engine Demonstration at the PSARA HQ booth- all day.
- Introduction to Radio Collecting and Safety 10am-10:45 Classroom Building
- Vintage Calculator Talk 11am-12pm Classroom Building
Details:
- Handicap Parking- Handicap parking is available at the venue. Ask at the gate if you need assistance.
- Non-Selling entrance is free to the public and opens at 9am.
- Selling: The gate will open to swap meet sellers at 7am and sale will start at 9am. A sellers fee of $20 will be charged for a two parking space area. Sellers must pay at the entrance gate prior to entering the meet area.
- Travel Advisory: Plan your trip on the WSDOT website for access to Shoreline. Washington State Department of Transportation
