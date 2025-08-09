Run of Hope at Seward Park to raise money for cancer research at Seattle Children's



The 17th annual Run of Hope Seattle offers a 5K Run, 3K Walk, Kids Dash (for kids 8 and under) and, if you can't make it in person, a Virtual 5K all to raise money and awareness for cancer research at Seattle Children's. The 17th annual Run of Hope Seattle offers a 5K Run, 3K Walk, Kids Dash (for kids 8 and under) and, if you can't make it in person, a Virtual 5K all to raise money and awareness for cancer research at Seattle Children's.





We invite you to join us for a morning of fun, camaraderie

and LOTS OF HOPE on

Sunday, September 21, 2025 at Seward Park.





To learn more about pediatric cancer research at Seattle Children's, visit the











