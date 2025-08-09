Run of Hope at Seward Park to raise money for cancer research at Seattle Children's

Saturday, August 9, 2025


The 17th annual Run of Hope Seattle offers a 5K Run, 3K Walk, Kids Dash (for kids 8 and under) and, if you can't make it in person, a Virtual 5K all to raise money and awareness for cancer research at Seattle Children's.

We invite you to join us for a morning of fun, camaraderie 
and LOTS OF HOPE on
Sunday, September 21, 2025 at Seward Park.

To learn more about pediatric cancer research at Seattle Children's, visit the



Posted by DKH at 3:23 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  