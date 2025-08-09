Run of Hope at Seward Park to raise money for cancer research at Seattle Children's
Saturday, August 9, 2025
The 17th annual Run of Hope Seattle offers a 5K Run, 3K Walk, Kids Dash (for kids 8 and under) and, if you can't make it in person, a Virtual 5K all to raise money and awareness for cancer research at Seattle Children's.
We invite you to join us for a morning of fun, camaraderie
and LOTS OF HOPE on
Sunday, September 21, 2025 at Seward Park.
To learn more about pediatric cancer research at Seattle Children's, visit the
Register here to run and/or to donate
