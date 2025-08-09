Jazz Bites - eat your way through Jazz Walk on Tuesday August 12, 2025



Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Sugar+Spoon food truck Four food trucks

El Gran Taco Truck

El Gran Taco was started by the Salgado family with a passion to serve authentic Mexican food to the Greater Seattle Area. Using family secrets and techniques passed through generations, they have mastered and perfected many of Mexico’s most beloved dishes such as Tacos al Pastor, Burritos, Flautas, Enchiladas and more!​ More information Spooky Dogs

Sink your teeth into a Spooky Dog gourmet hot dog crafted with care and quality ingredients. Whether you're a meat lover or a plant-based enthusiast, Spooky Dogs has you covered! Choose a certified humane, 100% Grass Fed Beef Frank, or a plant-based veggie dog, along with a variety of creative toppings and sauces. More information Jeremy’s Chicken

Jeremy's Chicken offers high-quality, flavorful, and affordable grilled and smoked chicken dishes marinated with their secret blend of aromatic herbs and spices. Their menu features chicken and sides that are completely gluten-free, and they proudly offer vegan options that are as delicious as they are satisfying. More information Sugar + Spoon Cookie Dough

Returning Jazz Walk favorite SUGAR + SPOON offers safe to eat cookie dough, using no eggs and heat treated flour to satisfy your craving for classic cookie dough flavors. Served up in bowls or cones, with ice cream on request, dough flavors include classic chocolate chip, Snickerdoodle, Dough-REO (oreo), Red velvet, and "Party animal" sugar cookie with sprinkles. More information



North City Bistro Smash Burger Slider with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, House Made Special Sauce, Pickle, Tomato and Lettuce

Roasted Beet Salad with Pistachios, Sour Cherries, Bacon Vinaigrette and Smoked Ricotta

Watermelon Salad with Feta, Mint, Pickled Mustard Seed and White Balsamic (Vegetarian and Gluten Free)

Truffled Popcorn with White Truffle Oil and Grana Padano Cheese

Leah’s Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies with Oats, Maple Syrup, and Walnuts

Beer, Wine, Spirits Sodam Chicken Gold Fried Chicken with Fries: crispy Korean fried chicken and french fries

Yang Nyeom Chicken with Fries: crispy fried chicken coated with their signature Korean sweet sauce

Gang Jung Chicken with Fries: crispy fried chicken coated with a traditional Korean sweet sticky sauce

Soy Garlic Chicken with Fries: crispy fried chicken coated with a savory soy garlic sauce Bethel Lutheran Church Traditional Rootbeer Floats North City Water District

A selection of wine, cheese bites, fresh fruit, nuts, and packaged chocolates North City Lounge

Full bar (no food).





For more information visit our website: northcityjazzwalk.org

Next Tuesday stroll 15th Ave NE on a warm summer night from 6pm to 10pm.5 blocks of live jazz, two free outdoor live bands. 17 community booths, food trucks, 2 beer gardens. face painting, fire department truck tours and more.