A long line patiently awaited the opening of the new Grocery Outlet on Thursday August 7, 2025
Friday, August 8, 2025
Inspired by the promise of free stuff, a long line of customers awaited the opening of the new Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet on a slightly drizzly morning.
Pastries were very welcome and the staff was ready for business.
Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet is located on the Mountlake Terrace / Shoreline border at 24360 Van Ry Blvd, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
