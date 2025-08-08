A long line patiently awaited the opening of the new Grocery Outlet on Thursday August 7, 2025

The line continued to Mazatlan Restaurant next door.

Inspired by the promise of free stuff, a long line of customers awaited the opening of the new Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet on a slightly drizzly morning.







People came prepared to wait in the rain.







The line extended beyond the restaurant next door.







Everyone seemed happy and cheerful - after all they chose to be there.







Pastries were very welcome and the staff was ready for business.



Inside the produce section was full and the staff were making last minute touches.







First one in the door.







The first 100 got gift cards.







Welcome to the neighborhood, Grocery Outlet!











