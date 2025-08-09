Business Spotlight: Shoreline Public Schools Foundation
Saturday, August 9, 2025
Shoreline Public Schools Foundation: Supporting Student Success Since 1992
For over three decades, the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) has been a trusted partner in our local education community. What began in 1992 as a collaboration between parents, educators, and community leaders has grown into a vital nonprofit dedicated to funding learning opportunities that elevate the academic experience for all Shoreline and Lake Forest Park students.
Q&A With Cindy Pridemore, Executive Director, Shoreline Public Schools Foundation
Q: How long have you been supporting the community?
Since 1992. 32 years.
Q: What inspired you to start?
A group of parents, community leaders, and educators came together to ensure that students in the Shoreline School District would have access to enriching academic opportunities, particularly those that the school district itself might not be able to fund.
Q: What service does the SPSF provide for our community?
The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation funds opportunities that directly support students’ educational success, through classroom grants, program enhancements, and access to tools and experiences that help kids thrive.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
I love that our community believes in children and supports public education both through the consistent passing of school levies and by donating to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation. The generosity here is incredible.
Q: Why are you based in Shoreline?
We are here to support students and learning in the Shoreline School District. It's our mission and our home.
Q: What inspires you each day?
How excited teachers and students are when they get to experience something new and impactful because of a grant from the Foundation. Seeing those moments of discovery and opportunity keeps us going.
Q: What has been your proudest moment in so far?
Honestly, every day I’m amazed by the generosity of the residents of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline—and how strongly they support our public schools and students. It’s a daily source of pride.
Q: How do you support or give back to the local community?
We help make sure that kids have what they need so they come to school ready to learn, grow, and succeed.
Q: What future plans or goals do you have?
Our goal this year is to raise an additional $125,000 to help the Shoreline School District reach its literacy target: 85% of 5th and 8th graders reading at grade level by spring 2029. We’re focused on supporting new curriculum that makes that goal possible.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
Our Fall Campaign runs from September 1 through November 1. Donations during this period will directly support grants to teachers, schools, and student-centered activities.
Learn More and Get Involved
18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
shorelinefoundation.org
Your donation helps support classroom innovation, student engagement, and brighter futures. Join the movement to make education even stronger in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
