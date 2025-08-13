September 2, 2025 all lanes of SR 104 / Ballinger Way will close near 35th NE for five weeks

Former site of Ballinger Automotive

Photo by David Carlos

WSDOT is nearing the four-week mark of construction on the SR 104/Lyon Creek Fish Passage Project.





To date, the contractor has focused on sanitary sewer upgrades within the project area along SR 104 / Ballinger Way, 35th Avenue NE, and NE 185th Street.





On Monday, August 4, 2025 demolition began on the former Ballinger Automotive building, with work occurring from 7am to 3:30pm daily. This phase took three to four days to complete, followed by the removal of underground fuel tanks and related infrastructure.





Beginning Tuesday morning, September 2, all lanes of SR 104 will close near 35th Avenue NE for approximately 35 days.





This closure will allow for removal of the existing culvert beneath SR 104, installation of a larger replacement structure, and streambed and habitat improvements.





During the five-week closure, a detour will be in place for eastbound and westbound Ballinger Way NE travelers via 35th Avenue NE and NE 190th Street.





Eastbound local access on Ballinger Way NE will remain open up to just west of 35th Avenue NE.





We appreciate your patience as this important culvert removal and stream/habitat remediation work is completed. While it will be disruptive during this period, once completed, the improvements will provide lasting environmental and infrastructure benefits.

More information here







